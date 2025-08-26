Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.51. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 96,718 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNGX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $742.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $7,711,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,759,075 shares in the company, valued at $110,471,115.75. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,174,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,077,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,235,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,360,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,666,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

