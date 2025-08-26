Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $22.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

