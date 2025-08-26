Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

