Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,031 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE UNH opened at $305.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.