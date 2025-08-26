Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,167. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

