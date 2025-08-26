Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 2.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 7,402,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 37,582,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,775.14. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Applied Digital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Applied Digital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 6.17.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.