NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) CFO Sells $127,225.00 in Stock

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $127,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,363.18. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 3,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $57.76.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $133.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.93 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

