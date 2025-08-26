Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

