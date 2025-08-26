Insider Selling: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $98,570,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $54,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $59,709,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

