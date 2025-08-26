Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of AMRZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 286,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,096. Amrize has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25).

In related news, insider Stephen S. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.82 per share, with a total value of $259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,601 shares in the company, valued at $707,115.99. This represents a 41.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,122,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,121,500 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth about $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,404,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,761,000.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

