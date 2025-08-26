Arete Upgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to “Buy”

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Arete from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Arete’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.42 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,817 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

