Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,327 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after purchasing an additional 233,040 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Trading Down 0.7%
NYSE WMT opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $767.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
