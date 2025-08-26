Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

PAA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

