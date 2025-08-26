OnKure Therapeutics’ (OKUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OnKure Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,669. OnKure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OnKure Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,782,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,088,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in OnKure Therapeutics by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 631,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 663,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 224,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

