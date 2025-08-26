Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $68,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

