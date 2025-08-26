Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 340,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 112.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 835,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 443,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $132.0240 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

