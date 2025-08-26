Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,225 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.