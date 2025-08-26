Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $184.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,948 shares of company stock valued at $126,552,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

