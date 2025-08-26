Pfizer Inc. $PFE Position Lowered by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

