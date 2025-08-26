Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.8% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $345.9350 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.