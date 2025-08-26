Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $190,961,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,638 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after acquiring an additional 907,276 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,822,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after buying an additional 905,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,708,000 after purchasing an additional 669,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $67.4530 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.0450 and a 1-year high of $66.8250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.