Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $147.5350 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

