S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 605,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 346,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $551.2470 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.23 and a 200-day moving average of $513.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

