Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $105.66 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,940 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Entergy worth $105,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

