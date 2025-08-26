IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of IDEX worth $31,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $166.1310 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.87. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.