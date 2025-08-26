Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 14,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.6%

ISRG stock opened at $468.44 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.