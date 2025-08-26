Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1,133.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after acquiring an additional 844,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

