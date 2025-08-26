NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Up 9.3%

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 175,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.42. NAPCO Security Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 25.00%.NAPCO Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NAPCO Security Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 7,432.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

