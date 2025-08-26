Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 97,110 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,110 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $59,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:WFC opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.