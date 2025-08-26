Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 97,110 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,110 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $59,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4%
NYSE:WFC opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
