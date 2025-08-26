Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading 26.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 126,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 19,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

