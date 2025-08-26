WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 10962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 217,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 184,518 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.