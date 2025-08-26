WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 10962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 217,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 184,518 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

