WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 10962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
