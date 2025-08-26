Bank of Hawaii Sells 395 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

