Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 70649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Osisko Development from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Osisko Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Development has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

