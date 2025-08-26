Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 229477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

