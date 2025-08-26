Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Sumitomo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

