Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 23660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.83.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$30,455.47. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,246 shares of company stock worth $59,380 and have sold 51,800 shares worth $363,190. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

