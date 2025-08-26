Tower Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,551 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof251% compared to the typical volume of 1,013 call options.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $1.5750 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.1450. 1,177,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,449. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 121,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,985,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 93,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

