Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BEPC traded up $0.4850 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.0150. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

