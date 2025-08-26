Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.07. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 32,149 shares changing hands.
Deep Yellow Trading Up 14.1%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- As the Market Rotates, This Healthcare ETF Is Leading the Way
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.