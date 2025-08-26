Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.07. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 32,149 shares changing hands.

Deep Yellow Trading Up 14.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.