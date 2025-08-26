Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $11.53. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 7,751,213 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Energy Fuels news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,782.76. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 276,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,779.78. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

