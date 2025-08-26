Huntsman Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,574 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately295% compared to the average volume of 2,680 call options.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $222,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $148,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $498,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Huntsman by 13.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 81.7% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock traded up $0.0750 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.0050. 414,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,835. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

