Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $25.79. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 1,416,769 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.9% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $171,825.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,475. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Yeh bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $320,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 249,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,862.34. This represents a 5.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,100 shares of company stock worth $1,000,878 and have sold 32,784 shares worth $741,217. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

