Grupo Financiero Galicia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,540 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof50% compared to the average volume of 1,696 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GGAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.3%
NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 988,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,421. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Galicia
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- As the Market Rotates, This Healthcare ETF Is Leading the Way
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.