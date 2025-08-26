Grupo Financiero Galicia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,540 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof50% compared to the average volume of 1,696 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.3%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 110,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 988,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,421. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.