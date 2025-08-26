Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 4,702 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

