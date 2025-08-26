Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 509.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The stock has a market cap of $661.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

