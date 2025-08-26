Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,020,000 after acquiring an additional 279,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $460.8780 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,952 shares of company stock valued at $64,211,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.