AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

