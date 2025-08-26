FORA Capital LLC Takes $7.08 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.