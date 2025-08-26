Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 537 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves comprises 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $99,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BATRA. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth $3,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,754.40. This represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. This trade represents a 25.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BATRA opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $50.50.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.86 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
