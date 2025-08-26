Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 537 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves comprises 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $99,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BATRA. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth $3,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,754.40. This represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. This trade represents a 25.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $50.50.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.86 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.