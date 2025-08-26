Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,630,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,503 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.